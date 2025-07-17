Rubio says steps agreed to end Syria fighting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was an agreement to restore calm in Syria by late Wednesday, as he blamed misunderstandings over violence that included Israeli strikes on its neighbour’s capital.

“We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight,” Rubio wrote on X.

“This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully expect them to do,” he wrote, without elaborating on the nature of the agreement.

Rubio, who had earlier said to expect “real progress” within hours, blamed “historic longtime rivalries” for the clashes in the majority-Druze city of Sweida, which Israel has cited for its latest military intervention.

“It led to an unfortunate situation and a misunderstanding, it looks like, between the Israeli side and the Syrian side,” Rubio told reporters in the White House of the situation which has included Israel bombing the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus.

“We’ve been engaged with them all morning long and all night long—with both sides—and we think we’re on our way towards a real deescalation and then hopefully get back on track and helping Syria build the country and arriving at a situation in the Middle East that is far more stable,” Rubio, who is also national security advisor, said as Trump nodded.