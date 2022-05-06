G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelensky on Sunday

Leaders of the world's top industrialised nations will hold video talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the German government as acting G7 chair said.

"The German chancellor (Olaf Scholz) will hold the third video conference since the start of the year with his G7 partners," Christiane Hoffmann told reporters on Friday, noting that 8 May is a "historic date marking the end of World War II in Europe".