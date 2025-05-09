First US pope as Robert Francis Prevost becomes Leo XIV

Robert Francis Prevost became Pope Leo XIV on Thursday after cardinals from around the globe chose him to be the first leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics from the United States.

Tens of thousands cheered as Leo, successor to the late pope Francis, appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to deliver his first address.

“To all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole Earth, peace be with you,” the smiling 69-year-old Chicago native told the crowd.

“Help us, and each other, to build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace.”

Leo’s speech drew warm applause, especially a section where the prelate—who spent more than two decades in Peru—broke into Spanish, and also when he paid tribute to the popular Francis.

“We still keep in our ears that weak, but always courageous, voice of pope Francis blessing Rome,” he said, referring to the ailing Argentine’s Easter Sunday address, a day before his death.

“We must seek together how to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, which hold dialogues, which is always open,” he said.