Turkish experts to help find bodies in Gaza, as Trump warns Hamas

Turkey has deployed dozens of disaster relief specialists to help search for bodies under the mountains of rubble in Gaza, as US President Donald Trump fired a warning at Hamas Thursday over a spate of recent killings in the territory.

Trump characterised the killings as a breach of the ceasefire deal he spearheaded, under which the Palestinian militant group returned its last 20 surviving hostages to Israel.

Hamas says it has also handed back all the bodies of deceased captives it can access but the bodies of 19 more are still unaccounted for and believed to be buried under the ruins alongside an untold number of Palestinians.