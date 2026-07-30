US military completes 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran

The US military completed a 'heavy wave of strikes' against Iran on Thursday in retaliation against Tehran targeting American bases in Jordan, as fighting intensified in the Middle East war after a nearly week-long pause.

The reignited hostilities have drawn in the Islamic republic's proxies, and appear to have dashed hopes of a quick return to negotiations between the foes.

US President Donald Trump had vowed to hit Iran 'hard' after Tehran launched missiles at Jordan, its first regional strike in days.