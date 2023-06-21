China and Germany: A balancing act

Scholz is more diplomatic. “De-risking yes, de-coupling no,” he says, describing his position — which he shares with the major Western industrialised nations. “We have no interest in economic de-coupling from China,” Scholz reiterated after talks with Li Qiang in Berlin.

“Let’s continue the dialogue to understand each other well and face global challenges together,” Scholz said, addressing Li Qiang.

He said it was “a special concern” for the German government that Germany and China work closely together in the fight against climate change. The two countries are among the largest emitters of greenhouse gases and therefore bear a particularly large responsibility in the fight against global warming, he said.

China’s Premier Li Qiang described the government consultations as “practical and highly effective” and spoke of “fruitful results.” Ten joint projects were agreed upon, he said: Among them was a three-year action plan for regular exchanges in areas such as climate and species protection and the fight against hunger and pandemics.

The two countries had exchanged views “quite openly and in-depth,” said Li Qiang, who again agreed to put cooperation forward “for mutual benefit” despite all differences. The two countries should look for common ground and “work hand in hand to help each other succeed,” he said. “If we strengthen cooperation in science, industry, and business, we will contribute to the stability of the world economy.”