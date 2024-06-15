Ukraine summit opens in Switzerland, seeking path to peace

World leaders were joining Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Switzerland on Saturday for a summit on peace in his country, but with Russia staying away it is seen as the first step in a long process.

The Swiss hosts have sought to temper expectations at the two-day gathering, with an agenda laying the groundwork for a path to peace -- with future summits envisioned, eventually involving Moscow.

But Zelensky himself expressed high hopes for the outcome.

"We will see history being made here at the summit," he said on social media platform Telegram, as he greeted presidents and prime ministers arriving at the luxury Burgenstock resort high above Lake Lucerne.

"Together, we are making the first step toward just peace based on the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

But in a combative speech Friday, Russian president Vladimir Putin slammed the conference and demanded that Kyiv effectively surrender before any actual peace negotiations.

Zelensky branded Putin's demands a territorial "ultimatum" reminiscent of Nazi Germany's dictator Adolf Hitler, while NATO and the United States also immediately rejected the hardline conditions.

