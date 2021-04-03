Global Covid-19 caseload tops 130m mark

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the grim milestone of 130 million as the pandemic is still raging, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.86 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 130,114,348 and 2,836,446, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,606,649 and 554,069, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,910,082 cases and 328,206 fatalities.