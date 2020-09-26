Global COVID-19 cases cross 32.4m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 987,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,471,119 and the fatalities rose to 987,593, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,032,524 and 203,657, respectively, according to the CSSE.