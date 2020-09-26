Global COVID-19 cases cross 32.4m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 987,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,471,119 and the fatalities rose to 987,593, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,032,524 and 203,657, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,818,570, while the country's death toll soared to 92,290.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,689,613), Russia (1,131,088), Colombia (798,317), Peru (794,584), Mexico (720,858), Spain (716,481), Argentina (691,235), South Africa (668,529), France (552,421), Chile (453,868), Iran (439,882), the UK (425,766), Bangladesh (356,767), Iraq (341,699) and Saudi Arabia (332,329), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 140,537.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (75,844), the UK (42,025), Italy (35,801), Peru (32,037), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,222), Colombia (25,103), Russia (19,973), South Africa (16,312), Argentina (15,208), Chile (12,527), Ecuador (11,236) and Indonesia (10,218).

