Global COVID-19 cases nearing 31m: Johns Hopkins

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,918,269 and the fatalities rose to 959,332, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,799,044 and 199,474, respectively, according to the CSSE.