Global Covid-19 cases surpass 119 million

The total number of global Covid-19 cases topped 119 million on Saturday amid concern of new virus strains, increasing pressure on nations to speed up the vaccination process, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU) the current total global caseload and fatalities stand at 119,023,857 and 2,638,887, respectively.

The US has recorded 29,343,530 cases while about 532,400 people have died in the country since the pandemic began a year ago.

In the US, deaths from Covid-19 are falling again as the nation continues to recover from the devastating winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated, UNB says quoting AP.