Global Covid-19 cases top 110m

Covid-19 is still spreading around the world, despite high vaccination rate. In fact, the global coronavirus caseload has now surged past 110 million, reports UNB.

The global case count reached 110,289,988 while the death toll from the deadly virus mounted to 24,41,112 deaths on Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The US has so far recorded 2,78,95,777 cases and 493,082 deaths, as per the data.

The US is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against up from under 1 million a month ago. New figures from the White House show a steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over president Joe Biden’s first month in office, the news agency said quoting AP.