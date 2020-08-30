Global COVID-19 cases top 24.8m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wait in line at a food bank at St. Bartholomew Church, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York City, New York US, 15 May 2020.
People wait in line at a food bank at St. Bartholomew Church, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York City, New York US, 15 May 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 840,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,891,294 and the fatalities rose to 840,892, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,948,426 and 182,535 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,846,153 infections and 120,262 deaths.

Advertisement

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,463,972), and is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (629,961), South Africa (622,551), Mexico (591,712), Colombia (590,492), Spain (439,286), Chile (408,009), Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,372), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853), Germany (242,835), Iraq (227,446), Philippines (213,131), Indonesia (169,195), Canada (129,639), Ukraine (119,751), Qatar (118,407), Bolivia (114,409), Israel (113,465), Ecuador (112,906) and Kazakhstan (105,558), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (63,819), India (62,550), UK (41,585), Italy (35,473), France (30,601), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,471), Iran (21,359), Colombia (18,766), Russia (16,977), South Africa (13,981) and Chile (11,181).

More News

Global COVID-19 cases top 24.6m: Johns Hopkins

Ambulance workers pushes a stretcher with a patient at a nursing home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes Madrid, near Madrid, Spain.

Banksy funds Mediterranean refugee rescue boat: report

Migrants on a rubber boat are rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship (background) in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast on 14 September 2017. Photo: Reuters

Global COVID-19 cases top 24.3m: Johns Hopkins

Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.

Russia preparing to approve second COVID-19 vaccine: Official

A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia 6 August 2020