Global COVID-19 cases top 28.6m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wait in line at a food bank at St. Bartholomew Church, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York City, New York US, 15 May 2020.
People wait in line at a food bank at St. Bartholomew Church, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York City, New York US, 15 May 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,482,503 and 193,670 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,659,984, while the country’s death toll stood at 77,472.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,315,687), and is followed by Russia (1,053,663), Peru (716,670), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (663,973), South Africa (648,214), Spain (566,326), Argentina (546,481), Chile (432,666), France (402,811), Iran (399,940), the UK (367,592), Bangladesh (336,044), Saudi Arabia (325,050), Pakistan (300,955), Turkey (289,635), Iraq (286,778), Italy (286,297), Germany (260,817), Philippines (257,863), Indonesia (214,746), Ukraine (155,558), Israel (152,722), Canada (138,163), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,523), Ecuador (116,451), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (103,092), Romania (102,386), Panama (101,041) and Egypt (100,856), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (131,210), Mexico (70,604), the UK (41,712), Italy (35,603), France (30,902), Peru (30,470), Spain (29,747), Iran (23,029), Colombia (22,734), Russia (18,426), South Africa (15,427), Chile (11,895), Argentina (11,263) and Ecuador (10,864).

