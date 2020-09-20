Global COVID-19 cases top 30.6m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Ambulance workers pushes a stretcher with a patient at a nursing home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes Madrid, near Madrid, Spain. Reuters file photo
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.6 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 955,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,674,077 and the fatalities rose to 955,440, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,764,780 and 199,258, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,308,014, while the country's death toll soared to 85,619.

In terms of cases, the other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,528,240), Russia (1,092,915), Peru (756,412), Colombia (750,471), Mexico (694,121), South Africa (659,656), Spain (640,040), Argentina (622,934), France (467,552), Chile (444,674), Iran (419,043), the UK (392,844), Bangladesh (347,372), Saudi Arabia (329,271) and Iraq (315,597), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,532.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,258), the UK (41,848), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,283), Spain (30,495), Iran (24,118), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,940), Argentina (12,799), Chile (12,254) and Ecuador (11,084).

