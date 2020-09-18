Global COVID-19 cases top 30mn: Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global case count reached 30,065,728, with a total of 944,604 deaths worldwide as of Friday, the data showed, reports news agency UNB.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 66,74,070 and 197,615, respectively.

India recorded 51,18,253 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 44,55,386 cases and 134,935 deaths, the world's second largest death toll.