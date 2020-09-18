Global COVID-19 cases top 30mn: Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The global case count reached 30,065,728, with a total of 944,604 deaths worldwide as of Friday, the data showed, reports news agency UNB.
The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 66,74,070 and 197,615, respectively.
India recorded 51,18,253 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 44,55,386 cases and 134,935 deaths, the world's second largest death toll.
Countries with more than 650,000 cases also include Russia, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and South Africa, while other countries with over 35,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain and Italy, reports Xinhua.
Global cases topped 10 million on 28 June, and rose to 20 million on 10 August. It took 43 days for the global caseload to jump from 10 million to 20 million and 38 days from 20 million to 30 million.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s health authorities detected 1,593 new cases across the country after testing 13,673 samples that raised the number of total cases to 344,264 on Thursday.
As of Thursday, the country saw a total of 4,859 deaths. The mortality rate from the disease is 1.41 per cent in the country.
Meanwhile, the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 crossed the 250,000-mark in Bangladesh on Thursday as health authorities reported the recoveries of 2,443 patients in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
A total of 250,412 people recovered from the disease, which is 72.74 per cent of the infected population.