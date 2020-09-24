Global COVID-19 cases top 31.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People mourn a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cemetery known locally as "the COVID-19 cemetery", in Trinidad, Bolivia 7 June.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 975,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, total number of cases stood at 31,787,190 and the fatalities rose to 975,038, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,943,071 and 201,957, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,646,010, while the country's death toll soared to 90,020.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,591,364), Russia (1,117,487), Colombia (784,268), Peru (776,546), Mexico (710,049), Spain (693,556), South Africa (665,188), Argentina (664,799), France (508,381), Chile (449,903), Iran (432,798), the UK (412,241), Bangladesh (353,844), Iraq (332,635) and Saudi Arabia (331,359), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 138,105.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (74,949), the UK (41,951), Italy (35,758), Peru (31,568), France (31,444), Spain (31,034), Iran (24,840), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,720), South Africa (16,206), Argentina (14,376), Chile (12,345) and Ecuador (11,171).

