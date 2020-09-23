Global COVID-19 deaths hit 968,600

The death toll from COVID-19 globally climbed to 968,600 on Wednesday according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe reached 31,478,387 in the morning.

The United States remains the world’s worst hit country by the pandemic as the country’s COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,724 while the total caseload reached 6,894,586 on Wednesday, according to the JHU data.