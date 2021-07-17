Global Covid cases near 190m

So far, 3,567,719,947 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.
The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 34,052,433 cases, according to JHU, while 608,812 people have lost their lives to Covid to date.
Brazil, where the catastrophe has been driven not by delta but rather its own more infectious variant, is fast catching up with the United States when it comes to the death toll, and the South American behemoth has the third-largest caseload in the world, following the US and India.
The South American country has recorded 540,398 deaths and 19,308,109 cases, as of Saturday morning.
Besides, India's total tally has risen to 31,026,829 while death toll from the virus have climbed to 412,531, the federal health ministry has said.
Situation in Bangladesh
As Bangladesh continues to struggle with the deadly second wave of Covid-19, the country lost 187 more lives in 24 hours till Friday morning.
The virus also infected 12,148 others during the period.
The new figures took the death tally to 17,465 and the caseload to 10,83,922, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh cases were detected after testing 41,947 samples during the period, which took the positivity rate to 28.96 per cent from Thursday's 27.23 per cent.
However, the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.61 per cent during the period.
The country saw a record number of 13,768 Covid cases on Monday and the highest-ever 230 deaths on Sunday.