Global Covid cases near 190m

So far, 3,567,719,947 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 34,052,433 cases, according to JHU, while 608,812 people have lost their lives to Covid to date.

Brazil, where the catastrophe has been driven not by delta but rather its own more infectious variant, is fast catching up with the United States when it comes to the death toll, and the South American behemoth has the third-largest caseload in the world, following the US and India.