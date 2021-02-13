Global COVID cases surpass 108 million

With the pandemic showing little sign of relenting in some countries, the global COVID caseload has now surged past 108 million, reports UNB.
The total case count reached 108,156,270 while the death toll from the deadly virus climbed to 23,82,172 on Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US remained the world’s worst-hit country in both the number of cases and fatalities -- at 2,74,89,619 and 480,748, respectively.
Brazil's Ministry of Health on Friday reported 51,546 COVID-19 infections and 1,288 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's tally to 97,65,455 cases and 237,489 deaths.
The South American country is prepared to skip this year's traditional Carnival for the first time, with all activities cancelled to avoid large gatherings in Brazil's main cities.
India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,08,80,603 on Friday, as 9,309 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.
According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,447 as 87 COVID patients died since Thursday morning.
Another worst-hit country in terms of fatalities, Mexico has reported 172,557 deaths and 1,968,566 cases so far.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported five new COVID-19 deaths until early Friday, including four in Dhaka, taking the national tally to 8,253.
The fatality rate stood at 1.53 per cent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
However, the daily infection rate fell to 2.82 per cent with 404 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 539,975.
So far, 38,22,345 tests, including 14,328 new ones, have been carried out since the first cases were reported on 8 March.
The overall infection rate stood at 14.13 per cent. However, 486,393 patients – 90.08 per cent – have recovered so far, the DGHS said.
Coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
The government launched a countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 7 February.
Doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – acquired from India's Serum Institute – have been sent to hospitals across the country to make the inoculation drive a success.
Physicians and nurses have been trained to carry out the vaccination drive. So far, over 500,000 people including top government officials, cabinet members, judges and policemen have received the jab.