Global Covid cases surpass 266 million

The US has recorded 49,278,240 cases to date and more than 789,742 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,147,476 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 615,789.
India, currently seeing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, reported 8,306 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday, as the tally rose to 34,648,086, according to the federal health ministry.
India's Covid-19 death tally mounted to 473,537 during the same period.
Besides, India has so far confirmed 23 cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant.
Bangladesh logged four more Covid-linked deaths and 277 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the latest cases, the daily case positivity rate increased again to 1.44 per cent from Sunday's 1.03 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 28,005 while the caseload mounted to 15,77,720.