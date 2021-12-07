International

Global Covid cases surpass 266 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Graphic highlighting twenty countries with the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past week
Graphic highlighting twenty countries with the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past weekAFP

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 266 million amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 265,396,192 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,261,867 Tuesday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The US has recorded 49,278,240 cases to date and more than 789,742 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,147,476 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 615,789.

Advertisement

India, currently seeing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, reported 8,306 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday, as the tally rose to 34,648,086, according to the federal health ministry.

India's Covid-19 death tally mounted to 473,537 during the same period.

Besides, India has so far confirmed 23 cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Bangladesh logged four more Covid-linked deaths and 277 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the latest cases, the daily case positivity rate increased again to 1.44 per cent from Sunday's 1.03 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 28,005 while the caseload mounted to 15,77,720.

Read more from International
Post Comment
Advertisement