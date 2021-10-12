Global Covid cases top 238 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 238 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in several countries, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total Covid case count and fatalities stand at 238,257,886 and 4,857,239, respectively, as of Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 44,455,942 cases and 714,053 fatalities to date, according to the university data.