Global Covid cases top 238 million

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
Brazil has registered 21,582,738 cases so far. The country's Covid death toll has also risen to 601,213 as it has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,971,607 on Monday, as 18,132 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
The number of new cases recorded in a day are the lowest in the past 215 days, said a statement by the federal health ministry.
Besides, as many as 193 deaths from the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 450,782.
Most of the deaths, 85, were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst Covid-affected state in India. It was followed by 28 deaths in the western state of Maharashtra.
Covid-19 claimed 11 more lives in Bangladesh and infected 599 others in 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,699 in Bangladesh while the caseload mounted to 1,562,958, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).