Global Covid cases top 240 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 240 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in several countries, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total Covid case count and fatalities stand at 240,043,461 and 4,889,036, respectively, as of Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 44,884,474 cases and 723,747 fatalities to date, according to the university data.