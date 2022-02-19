Global Covid cases top 421 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 421 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 421,348,262 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,872, 338 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 78,372,010 cases so far and 933,808 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 42,780,235 Friday, as 25,920 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's latest data.