International

Global Covid cases top 421 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People lie in hospital beds outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on 18 February, 2022, as the city faces its worst Covid-19 coronavirus wave to date
People lie in hospital beds outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on 18 February, 2022, as the city faces its worst Covid-19 coronavirus wave to dateAFP

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 421 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 421,348,262 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,872, 338 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 78,372,010 cases so far and 933,808 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 42,780,235 Friday, as 25,920 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's latest data.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Besides, 492 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 510,905.

default-image

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,072,238 cases as of Friday, while its Covid death toll rose to 643,340.

Advertisement

Bangladesh logged 24 more Covid-linked deaths with 2,584 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning amid a downtrend trend in new infections.

The daily positivity rate declined to 9.31per cent from Thursday's 10.24 per cent after testing 27,692 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Read more from International
Post Comment
Advertisement