Global Covid cases top 421 million

Besides, 492 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 510,905.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,072,238 cases as of Friday, while its Covid death toll rose to 643,340.
Bangladesh logged 24 more Covid-linked deaths with 2,584 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning amid a downtrend trend in new infections.
The daily positivity rate declined to 9.31per cent from Thursday's 10.24 per cent after testing 27,692 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).