Global Covid death toll crosses 6 million

Despite vaccine availability, the United States is nearing one million reported deaths on its own, the biggest official death toll in the world, reports AP.
The US has recorded 79,337,559 cases so far and 960,269 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,970,454 on Monday as 4,362 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 108 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 515,241.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,077,831 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 652,648.
Global vaccine disparity continues, with only 6.95 per cent of people in low-income countries fully vaccinated, compared to more than 73 per cent in high-income nations, according to Our World in Data.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported four more Covid deaths with 436 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, health authorities said.
The daily positivity rate slightly decreased to 2.18 per cent from Sunday’s 2.63 per after testing 20,009 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, Bangladesh reported eight Covid deaths with 529 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,089 and the caseload to 1,947,702.
Of the 52 deaths recorded from 28 February to 6 March, some 40.4 per cent received Covid vaccines while 59.6 per cent did not, the DGHS said.
Among the new deceased, three were men and one was a woman.
Three of the deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one from Sylhet division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 94.82 per cent with the recovery of 3,546 more patients during the 24-hour period.