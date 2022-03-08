Global Covid death toll crosses 6 million

Despite vaccine availability, the United States is nearing one million reported deaths on its own, the biggest official death toll in the world, reports AP.

The US has recorded 79,337,559 cases so far and 960,269 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,970,454 on Monday as 4,362 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.