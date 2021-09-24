Global leaders commit support for equitable access to Covid vaccines

New dose commitments from the European Union, including Italy and Spain, as well as Sweden, Denmark, and Japan mean further doses will be available to COVAX participants in 2021 and 2022.

Global leaders made the commitment while attending the Global Covid-19 Summit hosted by the US Thursday.

They underlined their commitment to ensuring equitable access to Covid vaccines for all countries through COVAX – noting that equitable access is essential to end the acute stage of the pandemic.

Building on the momentum and global solidarity generated over the past 18 months by various commitments, including at summits organised by the European Commission, the G20 under the Saudi and Italian presidencies, the UK, including the G7 under its presidency, the US, and the prime minister of Japan, the summit saw further pledges made to COVAX and equitable access.