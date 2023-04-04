Message of UN Secretary-General on Int. mine awareness day

For the millions living amidst the chaos of armed conflicts -- especially women and children -- every step can put them in danger’s path, said a press release.

Even after the fighting stops, conflicts often leave behind a terrifying legacy: landmines and explosive ordnance that litter communities.

Peace brings no assurance of safety when roads and fields are mined, when unexploded ordnance threatens the return of displaced populations, and when children find and play with shiny objects that explode.