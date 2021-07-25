Govt officials among 1400 WhatsApp users targeted in 2019: WhatsApp CEO

Senior government officials from across the world, including individuals in high national security positions who are “allies of the US”, were targeted by governments using the NSO Group spyware in a 2019 attack against 1,400 WhatsApp users, according to the messaging apps Chief Executive Officer, The Guardian reported.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart disclosed the new details about individuals who were targeted in the attack after revelations this week by the Pegasus Project, a collaboration of 17 media organisations which investigated NSO, the Israeli company that sells its powerful surveillance software to government clients around the world.

Cathcart said that he saw parallels between the attack against WhatsApp users in 2019, which is now the subject of a lawsuit brought by WhatsApp against NSO, and reports about a massive data leak which are at the centre of the Pegasus Project.