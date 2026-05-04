Explosion and fire on South Korean ship in Hormuz strait: Seoul

There had been "no casualties to date" among the 24 crew members on board, who include six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, the ministry said in a statement.

"The cause of the explosion and fire, as well as the specific extent of the damage, are currently being investigated," it said.

The vessel involved, the HMM Namu, is a cargo ship of almost 180 metres (590 feet) sailing under the flag of Panama, data from tracking site MarineTraffic showed.