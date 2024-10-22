Israel strikes 300 Hezbollah targets as US urges war’s end

Israel said Monday it struck around 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over 24 hours, ramping up its offensive to hit the group’s finances, as the United States called for the war to end “as soon as possible”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to begin a tour of the Middle East in Israel on Tuesday in a new push for an elusive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after more than a year of war there and to contain the regional escalation.

In Lebanon, the health ministry said four people were killed and 24 wounded Monday evening in Israeli strikes near the country’s largest public hospital, in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

It earlier reported six people killed in the eastern city of Baalbek and said four rescuers linked to Hezbollah had died in the south in Israeli raids over 24 hours.

Israel’s military said an underground vault with tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold was among nearly 30 targets belonging to Hezbollah-linked financial firm Al-Qard al-Hassan hit since Sunday night.

The money in the vault was “being used to finance Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel”, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.