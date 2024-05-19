Iran presidential helicopter in 'accident', search underway: state media

A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in "an accident" in poor weather conditions on Sunday, state media reported, with a search underway and no news yet on his condition.

"An accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president" in the Jofa region of the western province of East Azerbaijan, state television said.

Search and rescue team were headed to the remote mountain area, state media in the Islamic republic reported, adding that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also aboard the aircraft.

"The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site," state TV said in an on-screen news alert.