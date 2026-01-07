PM Modi came to me and said ‘Sir can I please see you?’: Trump

“India coming at me that they have been waiting for 5 years and we are changing that. India ordered 68 Apache helicopters. PM Modi came to me and said ‘Sir can I please see you?’ and I said yes,” Trump said, while recalling his interaction with PM Modi.

Trump also reiterated his good relationship with prime minister Narendra Modi; however, he underscored PM Modi’s unhappiness over the high tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil.

“I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia...” he added.

The tariffs, totalling 50 per cent, were imposed due to India’s significant purchases of Russian oil, which the US sees as supporting Russia’s economy amid the Ukraine conflict.