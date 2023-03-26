Honduras and China establish diplomatic ties in blow to Taiwan

China and Honduras began formal diplomatic relations on Sunday, with Taiwan accusing Beijing of using "coercion and intimidation" to lure away its few remaining allies.

China's announcement of the move came shortly after Tegucigalpa said it had officially severed ties with Taipei.

"China and Honduras just established diplomatic relations," tweeted Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

The switch, just days after Honduran foreign minister Enrique Reina visited Beijing, leaves Taiwan with just 13 countries that recognise it over China, having lost several Latin American allies in recent years.

China considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan a part of its territory, to be retaken one day -- by force, if necessary. Under its 'One China' policy, it does not allow countries to recognise both Beijing and Taipei.