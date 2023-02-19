South Africa's navy stages controversial exercises with China, Russia

South Africa was Friday to embark on a 10-day joint military exercise with Russia and China along its eastern coast coinciding with the one year anniversary of the Kremlin's onslaught on Ukraine.

The controversial drills, dubbed "Mosi" meaning "smoke" in the local Tswana language, are scheduled to take place between February 17 and 27 off the port cities of Durban and Richards Bay.

They are the second in a series of routine drills that Pretoria hosts with foreign nations, including Russia.

However, the latest will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with South African military sources saying the main event is slated for 22 February.

More than 350 members of South Africa's armed forces will take part in the exercises "with an aim of sharing operational skills and knowledge" with Russia and China, the military said last month.