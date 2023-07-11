The state of Sweden's NATO bid after Turkey's approval

While President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's green light was crucial, Turkey's parliament still needs to ratify the accession.

When the agreement between Sweden, Turkey and NATO was announced on Monday, no precise date was given for the vote.

"As soon as possible", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

The Turkish parliament's programme ends on 18 July according to the official timetable, and it is not expected to resume its session until September.

Hungary, the other remaining member of NATO's 31 allies still to ratify Sweden's entry, has made it clear that it will not delay the issue any further.