Hitler’s ‘Jewish’ blood: an old conspiracy theory

The suggestion by Russia’s foreign minister that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood is just the latest version of a conspiracy theory exploiting a gap in the dictator’s ancestry.

Sergei Lavrov’s remarks at the weekend, which have sparked a diplomatic row with Israel, reheats rumours over the identity of Hitler’s paternal grandfather dating as far back as the 1920s.

Hitler’s father, Alois, was an illegitimate child whose own father was unknown, Austrian historian Roman Sandgruber told AFP.

Sandgruber, who last year published the first biography of Alois Hitler, explained that the rumours first began circulating in the 1920s, as Adolf Hitler began his rise to power.