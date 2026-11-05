What the US midterms mean for ties with China

If Democrats limit Trump, that means he "will be less able to leverage a tariff card in negotiations with China", said Wu Xinbo, dean at the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

However, Democrats will also have to weigh their actions against the popularity of Trump's tariffs among US businesses.

Congress will "take every opportunity to thwart (Trump's policies) over the next two years", said Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

But Democrats will still have to tread carefully on further restricting tariffs that "are popular with unions, blue-collar workers and small businesses... who have historically been a base constituency for the Democrats", Thompson said.