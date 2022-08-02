Moscow accuses US of 'destabilisation' over reported Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Washington of destabilising the world after the potential visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked rage in Moscow's ally Beijing.

"Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world. Not a single resolved conflict in recent decades, but many provoked ones," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

Faced with unprecedented sanctions and international isolation over its military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China and expressed solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan.