Xi, Macron hold informal meeting in China

Chinese president Xi Jinping held an informal meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron on Friday in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in south China.

Xi warmly welcomed Macron's visit to Guangzhou, expressing great pleasure to meet him again. The two leaders strolled through the Pine Garden close to Baiyun Mountain, chatting and stopping at times to enjoy the unique scenery of the southern Chinese garden. They had tea by the water, enjoying the view and discussing the past and present. Xi and Macron listened to the Guqin melody "High Mountain and Flowing Water" at Baiyun Hall. Xi then invited Macron to dinner.

Xi said that to understand today's China, one must begin by understanding its history. Guangzhou is the cradle of China's democratic revolution and the vanguard of China's reform and opening-up. Now Guangzhou is actively promoting the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, continuing to play its role as a locomotive for high-quality development.

Briefing Macron on the essential features and core elements of Chinese modernization, Xi noted that China is advancing Chinese modernization in an all-round way. This is a socialist modernization theory and practice with Chinese characteristics, which has gradually come into being through repeated reform, opening up and innovative development. It conforms to the general laws of modernization and has unique characteristics.

"We have full confidence in China's future development. We welcome France to continue to actively participate in the China Import and Export Fair, the China International Import Expo, and the China International Fair for Trade in Services to further expand the Chinese market," Xi told Macron.