South Korean author Han Kang wins literature Nobel

Author Han Kang became on Thursday the first South Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for work characterised by the correspondence between mental and physical torment as well as historical events.

Han is best known for her book "The Vegetarian", her first novel translated into English, which won the Man Booker Prize in 2016.

She was honoured with a Nobel "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life," the Swedish Academy said.

Last year, the award went to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world.

The Academy has long been criticised for the overrepresentation of Western white men authors among its picks.

The Swedish Academy has undergone major reforms since a devastating #MeToo scandal in 2018, vowing a more global and gender-equal literature prize.