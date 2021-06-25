Illicit Covid-19 drugs bound for Mexico seized by US

They were being smuggled by individuals to Mexico for patients willing to pay top dollar for the drugs, the report added, citing people familiar with the investigation.
"We caution against sourcing Gilead medicine from outside the approved and regulated supply chain, hospitals or pharmacies and will continue to support US law enforcement in taking appropriate actions to protect patients," Gilead said in an email to Reuters.
"We caution against sourcing Gilead medicine from outside the approved and regulated supply chain, hospitals or pharmacies and will continue to support US law enforcement in taking appropriate actions to protect patients," Gilead said in an email to Reuters.