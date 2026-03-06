US approves temporary sale of stranded Russian oil to India

The US government on Thursday temporarily eased economic sanctions against Russia to allow Russian oil currently stranded at sea to be sold to India.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a Russia-related licence “Authorizing the Delivery and Sale of Crude Oil and Petroleum Products of Russian Federation Origin Loaded on Vessels as of 5 March, 2026 to India,” the Treasury said in a statement.

It said the transactions, including from vessels blocked by various sanctions regimes, are authorized through the end of the day on 3 April, 2026.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the waiver was issued “To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market.”