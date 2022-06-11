ILO orders mission to China over labour abuse charges

International Labour Organization members decided Saturday to send a mission to China amid allegations of discrimination against Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The ILO's main annual assembly adopted a committee finding to send a "technical advisory mission" to China to "assess the situation", stopping short of a higher-level investigation, as requested by the United States, Britain and other countries.

During the more than two-week International Labour Conference, the committee tasked with assessing China's compliance with global labour practices had heard allegations, vehemently denied by China, of systemic labour violations especially targeting Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

In its conclusions, adopted in full by the assembly Saturday, the committee "deplored the use of all repressive measures against the Uyghur people, which has a discriminatory effect on their employment opportunities and treatment as a religious and ethnic minority in China".