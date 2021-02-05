India police to probe protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg

The creators of an Indian farmers' protest toolkit shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be investigated by police, authorities said Thursday, saying it was designed to "encourage disaffection and ill-will" against Indian government.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of India's capital New Delhi since November, calling for a repeal of laws they fear will allow large corporations to crush them.

The tussle between the government and farmers protesting for more than two months against new agriculture laws deregulating the sector took at an international turn Tuesday when pop superstar Rihanna and Thunberg tweeted about the mass demonstrations.

The foreign ministry hit back on Wednesday, criticising "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" by celebrities as "neither accurate nor responsible".