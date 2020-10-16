India to give Kilo Class submarine to Myanmar

India is set to deliver a Kilo Class submarine to Myanmar Navy as part of growing defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, said Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

He was addressing a weekly media conference on Thursday.

INS Sindhuvir would be the first ever submarine for the Myarmar Navy.

Anurag Srivastava, however, did not clarify when the submarine will be delivered to Myanmar.

A report of Indian media outlet Zee News says a kilo class submarine has a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, a length of 74 metres and a beam of 10 metres. It is manned by a crew of 15 officers and 60 sailors and is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which enables the submarine to participate in various fleet, tactical and theatre level exercises.