Kolkata stampede kills 19, injures 25 at Durga Puja pandal

At least 19 people were killed and two dozen more injured Saturday in Kolkata, West Bengal, India after a stampede that occurred during sudden rainfall at a Hindu religious gathering, officials and Indian media said.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari told reporters the fatalities included a seven-year-old girl, adding that 25 other people were injured outside a pavilion "in a stampede" at the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in the city of Kolkata.

"Six bodies have so far been identified," Adhikari said.

A senior police official at the scene told AFP an announcement caused "commotion" after it started raining at night and the "crowd waiting outside the pandal (pavilion) was pushing, pulling and rushing forward and fell on the ground, leading to the stampede."