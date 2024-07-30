Kerala landslides: Dead toll rises to 44, hundreds missing

Landslides swept through tea estates in southern India's Kerala state on Tuesday, killing at least 44 people as hillsides collapsed after heavy rain and sent rivers of mud and water on homes of workers and villagers.

Television pictures showed relief personnel making their way through rocks and uprooted trees as muddy water gushed through, with many houses destroyed. One man was seen struggling to free himself after being stuck in chest-high mud for hours, as rescue workers were not able to reach him despite multiple efforts.

The hillsides gave way after midnight as workers and their families slept in the Wayanad district of Kerala, a state renowned as one of India's most popular tourist destinations.