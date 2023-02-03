Adani made scheduled US bond payments, to release credit report Friday

Adani Group plans to issue a credit report by Friday which will address concerns raised by the Hindenburg report about its liquidity, the same source said.
The Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters calculations show that interest payments of a total of around $24 million were due on 2 February on three bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone due to mature in 2031, 2032 and 2041.
Brokerage CLSA estimated in a 26 January report that consolidated debt of the top five Adani Group companies—Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green and Adani Transmission, with some element of double counting – stood at 2.1 trillion Indian rupees ($25.60 billion).
Bank debt forms just 38 per cent of the total debt, while “bonds/CP (commercial paper) constitute 37 per cent” the CLSA note said.
Adani’s fortune rose rapidly in recent years, but has plunged in just a week after US-based Hindenburg published its critical research report on 24 January.
Although Adani has said it always complied with all disclosures, the repercussions have knocked $100 billion off the market capitalization of the group’s seven Indian-listed stocks.
The conglomerate’s dollar bonds slipped further into losses on Thursday, a day after its flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NScalled off a $2.5 billion share sale in a shock move.
Adani Green’s bonds maturing in September 2024 XS2383328932=TE led the losses, falling 11.69 cents, to 60.56 cents, their lowest since issuance.
The US dollar-denominated bonds of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Electricity Mumbai were also trading lower.
Adani “will issue a detailed credit report by tomorrow evening close of business which will address the issues that from (a) credit point of view there is no liquidity (issue), no cash (issue), no other issue,” the source with direct knowledge of the Adani group’s thinking said.
Coupon payments for bonds will “continue as normal,” the source added, saying these had nothing to do with share price falls or the group’s current challenges.