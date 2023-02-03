Adani made scheduled US bond payments, to release credit report Friday

Adani Group entities made scheduled coupon payments on outstanding US dollar-denominated bonds on Thursday, a bondholder and a source with direct knowledge of the Indian conglomerate’s strategy told Reuters.

The payments were made as Adani Group, led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, battles with a rout in its stocks in India and its US bonds after last week’s critical report on its business practices by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited paid coupons, the two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. The source with knowledge of the firm’s strategy said Adani Transmission also processed bond payments on Thursday.