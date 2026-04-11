In West Bengal, 65pc Muslim voters excluded in 3rd phase of SIR

Even before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll began—conducted in a manner resembling a physician prescribing without examining a patient—senior West Bengal BJP leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari had claimed that around 12 million (1.2 crore) “infiltrators” would be removed before elections in the state.

They made no attempt to conceal who they considered to be part of this “infiltration.” They explicitly stated that “all Bangladeshi infiltrators” and Rohingyas would be excluded.

Following multiple rounds of deletions and scrutiny prior to the first phase of polling, the final list reveals that 9.1 million (91 lakh) people are now unable to vote.

Notably, all of them had cast their votes in the 2024 general election just months earlier. In contrast, only about 190,000 new voters have been added.