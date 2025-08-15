Indian rescuers scour debris after 60 killed in flood

Indian rescue teams on Friday dug through mud searching for victims, a day after the latest deadly flood to crash through a Himalayan village killed at least 60 people.

Dozens more are missing, including Hindu pilgrims who were visiting a shrine, after torrents of water and mud driven by intense rain tore through the village in Kishtwar district in Indian-administered Kashmir.

It is the second major deadly flooding disaster in India this month.

Officials said a large makeshift kitchen in Chisoti village, where more than 100 pilgrims were completely washed away by what Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported was a sudden “cloudburst” rain storm.

Heavy earthmovers were brought to the disaster area overnight to dig through deep mud, huge boulders and rubble that the flood brought down the mountainside.